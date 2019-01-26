Camel herders of Achhro Thar look forward to the rainy season

HYDERABAD: Whenever there is news of pouring rains in the country, herders in Achhro Thar (White Desert) look up to the skies in hopes that they too will receive rains soon. They are optimistic about receiving rains that bring with them relief and prosperity for everyone.

Allah Jurio Chaneho, whose family has a herd of 47 camels, lives a tough life in the drought-stricken desert, but he is still hopeful the rains will arrive soon.

“I have witnessed many tough situations during my 70 years of life, but I always stand back on my feet.

Such days always come and go, and our life goes on,” Jurio, the head of the family living in the sandy Village Dhabi Tarr, said. The village comprises of 40 households. Almost all the people depend on livestock rearing for their livelihood.

The life of the people in this village, like the rest of the desert is simple, which they believe is also a key to longevity. “We take fresh and pure milk of our animals, camels, cows, goats and sheep. We do not use market flour,” Jurio said.

The family gives camel milk to their children.

“We do not sell it, but often give free milk to the needy, who come to us frequently,” Jurio informed, while explaining that they did sell milk from other animals in the nearby towns, from where they also buy their daily rations.

“We purchase grains instead of flour from the market, and use our traditional hand carved stone grain mill for making flour in our makeshift homes,” the herder said, describing his lifestyle.

Not selling camel milk has been an ancestral practice in his family

Talking about the indigenous breed, Jurio said the camels helped in many activities. “Some people use camels as a ride, while others use them to pull carts. People also use healthy and strong camels for dance performances and displays at trade fairs in urban areas,” Jurio explained.

Achhro Thar has a higher camel population, with 600 camels of all ages only in one village Dhabi Tarr.

Camels are a difficult animal to manage, Jurio said, adding that during winters, mature camels seem more hostile to humans. “We always remain careful while dealing with this strong animal during this time,” he told.

Talib Chaneho, another camel herder of Village Tarr Verahi, who also keeps goats and cows, has a natural talent to handle pregnant camel cows. He was also handy with broken bones in animals, mostly camels.

He said they did not rely on medicines, as veterinary practitioners were reluctant to move to help herders living in remote areas. He claimed to have dealt with hundreds of cases during his 55 years of life.

He gave credit for his skills to his late father, Zakir Chaneho, who taught him the skill at a young age. “Since then, the people call me whenever they need my help,” he said.

About the prices, he said buffalo milk sells at Rs50-Rs60/kg, cow and goat milk value Rs40-Rs50/kg in the local market. However, milk production has declined due to the poor health of animals surviving in dryness and drought.

“Normally a cow produces give four to five kilogram of milk, but now they are producing only one to two kilogram a day because of poor diet,” Zakir said.

Camel is hardy animal, which can survive on all plants available in Achhro Thar, ranging from Kandi (Prosopis cineraria), Jaar/ Khabbar (Salvadora oleoides), Kirar (Capparis decidua), Babur (Acacia nilotica), Ber (jujube), Lai (Tamarix dioica) and other small shrubs and plants. That is why there is no migration of camels to canal areas during the drought.

Rasool Bux Chaneho of Village Haji Banko Chaneho is considered an authority on the broader picture of the white desert, communities, traditions, and the herds. According to him, only Morano area in Achhro Thar has an irrigation system, where people cultivate their lands.

People in other areas known as Ranahoo and Raink Dahar, despite fertile land do not cultivate any crops. The community people use this wide area of land as pastures for rearing animals.

“Achhro Thar is the most peaceful area of the country. Each tribe has a state known after a common name, in an area spread over 24-25 kilometres, were nobody can dare to violate the system. Nobody can think about animal theft,” Rasool Bux said.

Haji Amir Chaneho, a small-scale farmer, talking about natural habitats of wildlife in the desert, said many species still survive here despite the drought and long-time dryness. The people of this area do not disturb animals and birds. “They are very careful because of traditional systems set by the elders of the community a long time ago,” Amir said.

The village Haji Banko Chaneho is the gateway of the desert. It is spread over 24 square kilometres, known traditionally as the Chaneho state. Gun fire is not allowed in the entire neighbourhood to disturb wildlife.

The communication age has a long way to reach here in the desert, where road networks disturb the livestock. The people in many areas do not have any communication system. Two-three kilometres in Chaneho state, all mobile networks stop working.

Achhro Thar also has some naturally scenic water bodies and landscapes within the sand dunes. There is scope for tourism as well, but that does not seem to be the government’s priority.

Despite that the people of this area contribute to the national exchequer through livestock products, they remain neglected in terms of advancement.