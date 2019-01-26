‘Govt to generate trade activities’

LAHORE: The government is endeavouring to create a business-friendly environment to help generate trade activities in the country with a view to speed up the pace of economy, a government official said on Friday.

Talking to stakeholders of textile-based industry, who called on him at Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Lahore office, Commerce Secretary Mohammad Younas Dagha said that the upcoming TEXPO exhibition in Lahore would accelerate the pace of business activities and under the emerging Pakistan vision, trade and commerce sector would emerge as a lead runner in the region.

The stakeholders apprised the commerce secretary about trade-related issues being faced by them and requested to redress them.

The secretary assured the businessmen of full support and asked them to participate in the TEXPO exhibition, which would be the hallmark of the textile sector-related trade activities and would pave the way for making Pakistan a land of business opportunities.

A large number of foreign buyers and global trade leaders are coming to Pakistan to participate in the mega event and there would be a dynamic opportunity for the local textile sector to exercise their potential in digging out mutual business openings, the secretary added.