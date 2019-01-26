Privatisation: Change of hands can make white elephants work

LAHORE: This government has shown some vision in the reformed budget presented on the Jan 23, 2019. Though, concessions worth Rs9 billion would spur manufacturing activities, this regime should also now have to muster courage to get rid of public sector companies that are bleeding exchequer.

These necessary concessions were announced when the national finances are in dire straits. It was not politically possible for the government to levy further taxes to generate more revenue. The alternate is to stop revenue leakages. The losses incurred by state owned companies are in fact loss of resources because government has to spend over Rs1200 billion annually to keep these loss-making entities operative.

Pakistan Steel Mills, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), power distribution companies, and even railways, are white elephants beyond reform. Last three governments have wasted hundreds of billions rupees to revamp these public sector entities but the losses kept on piling up.

The loss-making companies are plagued with redundant equipment, corrupt employees, and are grossly overmanned. Successive governments have been inducting their favourites, indulging in politically-motivated recruiting, in these companies flouting merit.

To revamp each of the public sector company the government would have to get rid of all excessive staff and those inducted without merit. It would be politically impossible to remove most of them. In their presence the chances of revival are next to nil. In fact the prospective buyers would not accept the redundant employees if they buy these enterprises. The government would have to find a way out of this impasse.

Government needs to hand over the public sector companies to the private sector through a transparent process. Private sector has the ability to bring back the capacities and efficiencies of public sector plants and maintain them properly. Involving in doing those entities’ business is not the government’s business, as its only business is prudential regulation, which it should carry out in a businesslike manner.

One argument against privatisation of public sector companies is that their real estate assets are much more than the prices that they could fetch from privatisation.

It is true that the value of the assets in many cases is higher but those assets are diluting because of the losses that these companies are incurring. Take the case of the PIA for instance the value of its assets including real estate has gradually been eaten away by the regular losses the airline has been posting every year. In fact the net worth of the PIA assets is in minus as the company owes more than the value of its assets.

From the privatisation proceeds the government should look after the surplus employees that would have to leave after denationalisation. We should take cue from the tough stance taken by late British premier Margret Thatcher on privatisation during her premiership despite criticism, but later that privatisation policy boosted United Kingdom’s economy resulting in direct savings to its national exchequer.

Even in Pakistan transparent privatisation in the past has yielded excellent results. When MCB Bank Limited was privatised in 1991 it paid only Rs150 million income tax in that year, and for the last many years it has been paying income tax ranging from Rs7.75 billion Rs10 billion.

The United Bank Limited (UBL) was a loss making entity, when it was privatised it was not paying any taxes at all and needed government bailouts to remain afloat. The same goes for Habib Bank Limited (HBL), which after after privatisation has been paying over Rs9 billion in taxes on average. Now both of financial institutions are flourishing and contributing to the government’s revenue collection big time.

The myth that employment declines in privatised entities has been proven wrong by these banks. The employment in all these banks actually increased after being handed over to private sector.

Another success story is that of cement sector that was operating at installed capacity of 8 million ton and the operational technology was obsolete.

After privatisation in 1992 the installed capacity of cement reached 54 million ton in 2018. This sector was depositing taxes worth Rs5.75 billion. Today, the taxes generated from this sector have exceeded Rs75 billion. All the mills are now operating on state of art technology.

The losses of public sector enterprises are taxing our infrastructure investments. If these losses are controlled we could spare Rs1200 billion for development purposes.

Moreover, the governments will no longer have to borrow from the commercial banks. The commercial banks would be awash with liquidity and the lending rates would also go down.

Privatisation would bring more transparency in government affairs. Once governance level and transparency improves, investment could be arranged through foreign direct investment with the help of investor-friendly policies and shrewd regulations.