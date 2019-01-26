FPCCI dubs GIDC unjust, demands abolition

ISLAMABAD: Following its predecessors’ flawed policies, the government is unjustly bent on drawing budgetary support through a tax that has been imposed and being collected in the name of a gas pipeline, which is nowhere to be seen, an industry official said on Friday.

“We have categorically stated the levy of GIDC ((gas infrastructure development levy) has no moral or legal justification by the previous government and continue to believe so…” Ismail Suttar, vice president Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), said in a statement.

“The FPCCI has high hopes from the present regime that it will understand the current socioeconomic conditions of the industries and their capacities to absorb such taxes would simply mean that the government wishes to pursue the of the previous government deindustrialisation policies.”

Suttar said the FPCCI was sure that the government was fully aware that the current gas prices were simply not workable for the growth and prosperity of the industries as well as exports which were badly needed for the nation’s wellbeing.

Terming finance minister’s recent statement that GIDC would be dealt with on case-to-case basis with individual consumers and not with their associations, as surprising, the official said it was a failed policy that had never succeeded.

“On one hand the finance minister says the private sector and the government are one team, which we fully endorse at the FPCCI, but the strategy of handling the GIDC issue is something which is worrying the apex chamber.”

Suttar went on to say there was no comparison between the industrial consumers and the CNG sector as the later immediately passed on their increased costs to the end consumers, whereas the industry was in no position to do the same.

He said it was time the government understood that “we are one team and there will be no growth of economy if the industries are sick or uncompetitive”.

The FPCCI vice president said it was for the government to ensure that each and every industry in the country made money and was protected to the extent that they continued to grow and expand.