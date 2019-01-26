TECA must materialise to benefit Pakistan, Qatar: TDAP

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has recommended that Trade and Economic Cooperation Agreement (TECA) with Qatar must materialise, keeping in view the mutual benefits of both countries.

TDAP’s country report on Qatar said the country’s per capita income was one of the highest in GCC, which showed its residents enjoyed high standard of living with more affordability towards high prices, while tariff rates in Qatar ranged from five percent to 35 percent on some imports. Besides this, the basic food items and raw materials were exempted from tariff. “Pakistani halal meat has considerable potential to capture Qatar’s market, as only halal products can enter Qatar. With proper management of supply-chain and marketing strategies, Pakistan can capture greater share in Qatar’s meat import,” the report said.

Moreover, Qatar has proposed zero tariffs for products under cumulative origin, which was an opportunity for Pakistan to sell value-added products to the Gulf country. “If Pakistan is using any raw material from Qatar in production of its products and re-exporting such products to Qatar after value-addition, then these products will be considered as products with cumulative origin,” the report noted.

TDAP believes that FIFA World Cup 2022 could serve as the potential for Pakistani sports good, food and IT-related industry.

It should be mentioned here that the government of Qatar introduced various structural reforms to overcome the macroeconomic imbalances and the economy’s increasing reliance on energy sector. For this, the government initiated various plans such as Qatar’s National Vision 2030 and Qatar’s Second National Development Strategy 2018-2022.

The basic agenda of the strategy was to move to a more sustainable and balanced economy by managing the natural resources, private sector, international partnerships, and human development. In 2017, Qatar’s economy faced diplomatic crisis of the blockade. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt closed their borders, ports and air space with Qatar on the ground that Qatar supports fundamental groups and terrorists. Qatar’s economy was affected by the decision and its stimulus was felt by the industry and financial sectors.

“With respect to the blockade effect, Pakistan can provide food and consumer-based products at lesser cost than Turkey and Iran,” the report said.

TDAP has identified that Qatar’s total import of articles of jewellery from the world market hovered at over $1.0 billion; Pakistan has no share in Qatar’s market at present. “Considering the export potential for gems and jewellery, Pakistan needs to revisit impediments in Reko Diq copper and gold mine project and dazzle park project.”

Pakistan’s merchandise exports to Qatar stood at $67.3 million last year, while Pakistan imported $1.6 billion worth of goods from Qatar.

Trade volume between Pakistan and Qatar has been increasing since 2013.

Pakistan’s trade deficit with Qatar was widening, as exports to Qatar show decreasing trend, while imports were constantly increasing due to the LNG import agreement between Qatar and Pakistan in 2016.