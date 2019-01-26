Stocks flatline as rally falls prey to likely hawkish monetary stance

Stocks finished flat on Friday, taking a breather from the mini-budget rally, as investors switched on a hedge-betting mode, ahead of monetary policy announcement by the central bank, which is speculated to stay on the hawkish side given the economic situation, dealers said.

Adil Ghaffar, CEO First Equity Modarba, said being the last working day of the week, both bulls and bears preferred to save their energies and to rejuvenate themselves for the upcoming week.

“The monetary policy is to be announced by the SBP and fear of increase in discount rate by around 100 basis points was also one of the reasons. Therefore lacklustre activity prevailed throughout the day. Though dull, but bulls did not give it over to bears,” Ghaffar added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.06 percent or 24.38 points to close at 40,264.78 points level, whereas KSE-30 shares index gained 0.04 percent or 7.59 points to end at 19,346.57 points level.

Of 315 active scrips, 124 moved up, 180 retreated, and 11 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 156.117 billion shares, as compared with the turnover of 245.866 billion shares in the previous session.

An analyst said the stock market could not rise more than 260 points as quasi-panic-selling ensued on reports that Fitch Solutions had downgraded Pakistan’s credit rating, citing huge external payments as the biggest hurdle in the way of economic stability.

The market was subdued and failed respond to the arrival of $1 billion each from UAE and Saudi Arabia as already Finance Minister Asad Umar in a post-mini-budget press conference said country would soon hear more good news.

State Bank on Friday confirmed Pakistan had received the third tranche of $1 billion from Saudi Arabia. The central bank, in a twitter post said, “SBP has also received the third tranche of USD one billion from Saudi Arabia”. It announced receiving Saudi package a day after receiving the same amount from UAE.

Topline Securities, a brokerage, in its market review, said stocks closed in the green for the fourth consecutive week, cumulatively rising 8 percent, gaining 958 points or 2.44 percent, closing at 40,265 points.

“The index gained this week due to the incentive filled Economic reform package announced during the week. Several sectors such as Textiles and Automobiles benefited from this,” the Topline added.

It further said commercial banks were the best performers this week as they added 559 points to the index.

“They were followed by oil & gas exploration, fertilizer and automobile assemblers, which added 297 points, cumulatively,” the brokerage said.

Analysts said the capital market players reduced themselves to sidelines as monetary tightening fears took the center stage, leading to lower participation.

The highest gainers were Millat Tractors, up Rs17.18 to close at Rs830.73/share, and Glaxo Healthcare, up Rs15.16 to finish at Rs318.41/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Rafhan Maize, down Rs98.00 to close at Rs6802.00/share, and Indus Motor Company, down Rs38.13 to close at Rs1207.18/share.

Bank of Punjab recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 25.322 billion shares. The scrip gained Rs0.06 to close at Rs13.24/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in K-Electric Limited, recording a turnover of 5.922 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs0.13 to end at Rs6.42/share.