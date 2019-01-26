Rupee appreciates

The rupee continued to appreciate on Friday due to dollar inflows through support package from Saudi Arabia, dealers said.

The rupee ended at 138.78 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 138.88 in the interbank market. In the open market, the rupee gained 10 paisas to close at 139.20 against the greenback. The dollar supplies improved helped by $1 billion received from Saudi Arabia as part of the $3 billion support package to help increase the country’s falling forex reserves.