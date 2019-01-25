Punjab releases majority of TLYR activists

LAHORE: Punjab Home Department has released majority of the arrested activists of Tehrik Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah (TLYR) Thursday by not extending their detentions under MPO. The remaining activists would also be released in next few days when their 60-day detention ends, sources told The News.

Around 3,000 members of TLYR were detained. However the TLYR leadership would not be released and kept detained until further decision, a senior official said.

The source said nearly 75 per cent TLYR activists were released Thursday while the remaining 25 per cent would be released in a week when their 60 days detention term would complete. The released accused have submitted surety bonds with the deputy commissioner concerned of every district, as required by the law to ensure maintaining good conduct from them in future, a senior official of home department told The News on condition of anonymity. Despite several efforts no official of Home Department was ready to confirm release on record.

The TLYR activists were arrested across Punjab in the last week of November 2018 when government had launched the crackdown against the group after TLYR leadership announced to stage another sit-in at Islamabad against the Supreme Court’s decision to acquit Asia Bibi, a Christian woman earlier sentenced to death over blasphemy by the sessions court and High Court. They were arrested in view of the threat they posed to the public’s safety, peace and order.

According to the relevant laws, the detention under MPO can be extended for a maximum of 90 days by a district magistrate or a relevant authority. After 90 days, a board has to re-examine the material and reasons given in the reference sent by the Home Department against the detained persons.