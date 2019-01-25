IHC to hear pleas in Al-Azizia reference on February 18

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear pleas in Al-Aziza reference verdict filed by former premier Nawaz Sharif and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 18th February.

Division bench of IHC comprising of Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani will hear the pleas challenging the verdicts of an accountability court in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment corruption references.

Meanwhile IHC has also accepted former PM Nawaz’ request to submit additional documents in Al-Azizia reference.

Nawaz Sharif requested that he wanted to submit some additional documents in the appeal against his conviction in the Al-Azizia case and therefore, he be granted permission for the purpose.

The Accountability Court sentenced Nawaz to seven years in prison and fined Rs1.5 billion in Al-Azizia case on December 24. He was acquitted in the Flagship corruption reference.

In its appeal against Nawaz’ acquittal in the Flagship reference, the NAB contends that the court's verdict is against the law and it should have been announced in light of evidence presented. The IHC has been requested to declare the Accountability Court decision in Flagship reference null and void.

The appeal said sufficient evidences had been provided against Nawaz Sharif in the Flagship reference. "It is illegal to acquit Nawaz Sharif merely on the basis of benefit of doubt," the NAB stated. The appeal further stated that in Al-Azizia corruption reference, seven-year jail term handed to Nawaz Sharif was not enough and it should be increased.