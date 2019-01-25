3 held for hundi business

LAHORE: FIA team Gujrat conducted a raid at Sheshawala Chowk Circular Road Gujrat on Thursday and arrested three accused for business of hundi/hawala.

According to the FIA spokesman, the team also recovered Rs 1,043,890, EURO 15,260, US $ 1,552, Pounds 3,260, Saudi Riyal 25,057, Omani Riyal 300, UAE Dhirham 2,530, prize bonds worth 16,500, bank receipts and other items.

The team arrested Sohaib Safdar, Naeem Akarm and Waheed Iqbal. A case has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is under way.