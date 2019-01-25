close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
January 25, 2019

3 held for hundi business

National

A
APP
January 25, 2019

LAHORE: FIA team Gujrat conducted a raid at Sheshawala Chowk Circular Road Gujrat on Thursday and arrested three accused for business of hundi/hawala.

According to the FIA spokesman, the team also recovered Rs 1,043,890, EURO 15,260, US $ 1,552, Pounds 3,260, Saudi Riyal 25,057, Omani Riyal 300, UAE Dhirham 2,530, prize bonds worth 16,500, bank receipts and other items.

The team arrested Sohaib Safdar, Naeem Akarm and Waheed Iqbal. A case has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is under way.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan