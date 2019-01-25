3 held for hundi business

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: FIA team Gujrat conducted a raid at Sheshawala Chowk Circular Road Gujrat on Thursday and arrested three accused for business of hundi/hawala.
According to the FIA spokesman, the team also recovered Rs 1,043,890, EURO 15,260, US $ 1,552, Pounds 3,260, Saudi Riyal 25,057, Omani Riyal 300, UAE Dhirham 2,530, prize bonds worth 16,500, bank receipts and other items.
The team arrested Sohaib Safdar, Naeem Akarm and Waheed Iqbal. A case has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is under way.
LAHORE: FIA team Gujrat conducted a raid at Sheshawala Chowk Circular Road Gujrat on Thursday and arrested three accused for business of hundi/hawala.
According to the FIA spokesman, the team also recovered Rs 1,043,890, EURO 15,260, US $ 1,552, Pounds 3,260, Saudi Riyal 25,057, Omani Riyal 300, UAE Dhirham 2,530, prize bonds worth 16,500, bank receipts and other items.
The team arrested Sohaib Safdar, Naeem Akarm and Waheed Iqbal. A case has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is under way.