Five killed, 752 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE: Five persons were killed and 752 others sustained injuries in road accidents in all districts of the province during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, responded to 662 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab.

As many as 410 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals, while 337 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue medical teams.