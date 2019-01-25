Bill to ban alcohol sale in non-Muslim’s name presented in NA

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Thursday referred the constitutional bill, seeking prevention of sale of alcohol in the name of non-Muslims, of Ramesh Kumar Vakwani of PTI to the standing committee concerned.

Dr Ramesh Kumar through his bill introduced the amendment to the Article 37 of the Constitution.

After introduction of the bill, Dr Ramesh also proposed that the House should pass the resolution of banning the sale of alcohol in the name of the non-Muslim.

The statement of object and reasons of the bill stated that the non-Muslims (Minorities) of Pakistan are facing defamations, agony, insult and discrimination. “That all the religions existing in Pakistan are agreed that none of any religion is allowing consumption of alcoholic liquor for the religious purposes so in Islamic Republic of Pakistan the use of alcohol in the name of non-Muslims is a blasphemy act. This is one of the reasons for amending the said clause of Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Due to misuse of this clause the wine shops in the country remain open 365 days in the year. This is also the reason for making the amendment in the above said clause of Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

While after the introduction of the constitutional bill, Syed Naveed Qamar of the PPP raised the technical objection on the bill said that this bill thrice referred to the committee and it was once rejected from it.

However, the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar rejected the technical objection and said that the bill has been introduced.

The MAA legislator Maulana Abdul Wasey supported the bill introduced by the PTI legislators Ramesh Kumar in the National Assembly.

Besides this introduction of the constitutional bill, the National Assembly also referred the bill of Sajida Begum to amend the Microfinance Institutions Ordinance 2001. The bill titled Microfinance Institutions (Amendment bill, 2019) seeks provisions of soft loans to disabled persons to economically empower them.

The National Assembly also referred the bill of Maulana Akbar Chitrali, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Aliya Kamran, Moshin Dawar and Salahuddin Ayubi to make amendment in National Database Registration Authority, Ordinance 2000.

The bill titled National Database Registration Authority (Amendment Bill) 2019 introduced in the National Assembly by Maulana Akbar Chitrali. The statement of objective and reasons of the bill stated that in welfare state, the inhabitants are treated on the basis of their living and behaviours in that country and a person residing in a country and follows the Constitution, laws and rules of that country and is not involved in any anti-state activities should have the right to get issued the National Identity Card as a citizens of Pakistan.

The House rejected the bill with majority vote of Rana Irradat Sharif Khan of the PML-N to amend the Constitution of Pakistan while rejecting his plea to introduce the bill after the government opposed the bill.