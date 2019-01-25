Over 100 science models at science event

PESHAWAR: At least 13 colleges from across the province took part in the science event at the College of Home Economics, University of Peshawar, on Thursday.

Over 100 science models had been put on display at the 38 stalls in the main lawn of the colleges. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Technology (IT) Kamran Bangash was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government is working on a road map to make province an IT hub through the active role of an advisory board.

Kamran Bangash said that the IT department was working fast to facilitate general commuters at general bus stand Peshawar with free Wifi service.

He said 25 government colleges would be supported to have free internet facility and Wifi service.

He underscored the need to involve academics in his IT initiatives through mutual collaborations and therefore Kohat, Bannu, Haripur and Abbottabad universities will be taken over and patronized wholly in IT sector by the department as a pilot project. Kamran Bangash, as a part of the clean and green drive, planted a sapling along the Principal Prof Farhatun Nisa Shehzad at the college.

Later, he along with organisers visited each stall at the exhibition and praised the hard work girls are bringing up in the scientific field.

During the visit of two-day textile and clothing exhibition, the special assistant praised the block, screen, and batik techniques work carried by students. He asked the principal to promote the exceptional fashion designs on a larger canvass but was told that weaving looms were short in number at the college to go for a large scale production.

Forward Girls Degree College, Hayatabad, won the first position in the team event and general category in the exhibition while Peshawar Medical College won the quiz competition. The Home Economics College student won the first position in individual science innovative model. Dr Sarah Safdar awarded the prizes, certificates and shields to the participants.