Ban on NCP vehicles’ movement in Khyber protested

LANDIKOTAL: Leaders of different political parties and owners and drivers on Thursday staged a protest over the ban on the non-custom paid (NCP) vehicles’ movement in Khyber tribal district.

Holding banners, placards and flags and chanting slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters gathered at Charwazgai Chowk in Landikotal and blocked Pak-Afghan Highway for traffic. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Muhammad Ejaz led the protest. Awami National Party leader Shah Hussain Shinwari and founder of Karwan-e-Khyber Malik Nadeem Afridi were also among the protesters. Speaking on the occasion, Mufti Ejaz said that despite notification from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the NCP vehicles were not allowed to cross the Bigyari checkpoint. He said thousands of NCP cars had been registered by Landikotal civil administration and waiting for temporary route permits. Mufti Ejaz demanded the immediate lifting of the ban on NCP vehicles’ movement in Khyber district so that people could resume their business activities. The security forces officials assured the protesters of taking up the issue with high-ups. The road was reopened and vehicular traffic resumed after three hours.