Surface-to-surface ballistic missile Nasr launched

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Thursday successfully conducted training launch of short range surface-to-surface ballistic missile Nasr to enhance the operational efficiency of Army Strategic Forces Command besides re-validating the desired technical parameters.

This training exercise involved launching of quad salvo for desired effects, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Nasr is a high precision, shoot and scoot Weapon System with the ability of in-flight maneuverability. This Weapon System has augmented Full Spectrum Deterrence posture remaining within the precincts of policy of Credible Minimum Deterrence against prevailing and evolving threat spectrum more effectively including enemy’s ballistic missile defence and other Air Defence Systems.

The launch was witnessed by General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Committee, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Chairman National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM), senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organisations. –APP