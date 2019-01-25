US, Taliban inch closer to agreement on some issues

DUBAI: The United States and Taliban have inched closer towards sealing an agreement on some issues, including discussions on a timetable for the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan and a ceasefire, diplomatic sources informed The News from Doha, Qatar.

The United States special envoy for Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad led the talks with the Taliban representatives in Doha during the last four days. Sources familiar with the Qatar talks said the Taliban demanded a timeframe of withdrawal of American forces and a US call for ceasefire immediately. “The representatives of Taliban during the talks have shown flexibility and adaptability for the peace process,” the sources claimed. It is learnt that the stakeholders of Afghan peace talks showed their intentions to Afghan Taliban for their participation in the political system of Afghanistan so peace could return in the region.

Diplomatic sources of Pakistan in Doha also believed that the talks were getting close to positive and satisfactory result. The sources are also concerned that some neighbouring countries may play a spoiler’s role in Afghan talks through current Afghan government.