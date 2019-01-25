close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OSC
our sports correspondent
January 25, 2019

South Africa cricketers pardon Sarfraz

Top Story

OSC
our sports correspondent
January 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmad’s apology has convinced South African skipper Faf du Plessis and his teammates to forgive him.

In a website interview Protease skipper announced pardon for Sarfraz for his apparent ‘racist’ remarks. “We forgive him because he said sorry. He has apologised and has taken responsibility for it. It is out of our hands now as matter is in ICC hands,” Faf du Plessis said.

The ICC has received report from match referee and is currently considering all options including taking legal advice on the outcome of their expected decision.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story