South Africa cricketers pardon Sarfraz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmad’s apology has convinced South African skipper Faf du Plessis and his teammates to forgive him.

In a website interview Protease skipper announced pardon for Sarfraz for his apparent ‘racist’ remarks. “We forgive him because he said sorry. He has apologised and has taken responsibility for it. It is out of our hands now as matter is in ICC hands,” Faf du Plessis said.

The ICC has received report from match referee and is currently considering all options including taking legal advice on the outcome of their expected decision.