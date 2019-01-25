Australia take charge

BRISBANE, Australia: Some fine pace bowling from Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins put a dominant Australia firmly in charge after the first day of the day-night Test against Sri Lanka in Brisbane on Thursday.

Newcomer Richardson took three wickets and Cummins four as the home side dismissed Sri Lanka for just 144.

Australian opener Marcus Harris then batted assuredly to finish on 40 not out at the close of play as the home side finished the day 72 for two.

Australia lost opener Joe Burns on 15 during the difficult night session to a fine outswinger from Suranga Lakmal, while Usman Khawaja (11) chopped on a ball from off-spinner Dilruwan Perera 10 minutes before the close.

Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal earlier won the toss and elected to bat first on a hot and humid Brisbane afternoon but the visitors were forced to battle hard against the Australian attack.

The 22-year-old Richardson bowled with real pace and found just enough movement to trouble the Sri Lankans, who struggled to come to terms with the bouncy Gabba wicket.

Richardson, who only came into the side after Josh Hazlewood was ruled out with injury, had figures of 3-26 to lead an impressive Australian display with the ball.

Pat Cummins chimed in to clean up the tail, finishing with 4-39.

The only Sri Lankan batsman to show any resistance was wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, who was not out on 42 at the break after a combination of resolute defence with some audacious attacking shots.

Mitchell Starc took his 200th Test wicket when Labuschagne held a sharp catch at third slip to dismiss Suranga Lakmal for seven, then had his 201st soon after when Perera, who had returned to the crease, got a thick edge to give Labuschagne his third catch.

But a fine swashbuckling 64 from 78 balls by Dickwella rescued Sri Lanka and gave the score some semblance of respectability.

The Brisbane Test is the first of a two-match series against Sri Lanka.

Score Board

TOSS: SRI LANKA

SRI LANKA INNINGS

Karunaratne c Paine b Lyon 24

Thirimanne c Labuschagne b Cummins 12

Chandimal c Burns b Richardson 5

Mendis b Richardson 14

R Silva c Paine b Cummins 9

De Silva c Paine b Richardson 5

Dickwella c Patterson b Cummins 64

D Perera c Labuschagne b Starc 1

Lakmal c Labuschagne b Starc 7

Chameera c Patterson b Cummins 0

Kumara not out 0

Extras (NB-2, W-1) 3

Total (all out) 144

Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-31, 3-54, 4-58, 5-66, 6-91, 7-102, 8-106, 9-144, 10-144.

BOWLING: Starc 12-2-41-2 (2nb), Richardson 14-5-26-3 (1w), Cummins 14.4-3-39-4, Lyon 16-3-38-1.

AUSTRALIA INNINGS

Harris not out 40

Burns c Mendis b Lakmal 15

Khawaja b Perera 11

Lyon not out 0

Extras (LB-3, W-1, NB-2) 6

Total (for two wickets) 72

Fall of wickets: 1-37, 2-72.

BOWLING: Lakmal 9-3-27-1 (1nb), Kumara 6-0-24-0 (1w), Chameera 7-1-14-0 (1nb), Perera 3-2-4-1.