Fri Jan 25, 2019
AFP
January 25, 2019

West Indies captain to skip trip

Sports

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda: West Indies women’s captain Stafanie Taylor will miss her team’s three-match T20 International series in Pakistan which starts later this month over security concerns, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Thursday.

All-rounder Taylor, one of the biggest stars in the women’s game, will join the squad for the One-Day International series in the United Arab Emirates.

“Following the detailed security plan from the PCB and the independent security assessment....Stafanie Taylor has opted out of touring Pakistan,” the CWI confirmed.

Merissa Aguillera will take over as skipper from Taylor for the T20s as the West Indies look to bounce back from their semi-final loss on home soil to Australia in the World Twenty20 last November.

