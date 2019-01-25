close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
January 25, 2019

US frees Iranian state TV journalist

World

TEHRAN: The United States has freed a journalist working for Iran's English-language television station Press TV after 10 days in detention, the channel has announced.

US-born Marzieh Hashemi was arrested on arrival at St Louis Lambert International Airport on January 13. A Muslim convert who changed her name from Melanie Franklin, she had reportedly been visiting her ill brother and other family members. Press TV reported her release late on Wednesday.

The site carried an audio message from Hashemi in which she confirmed her release and thanked her family and friends for their support. "Finally, I´ve been released from jail," she said.

