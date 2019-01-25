close
January 25, 2019

16 killed in Ghana gold mine accident

World

January 25, 2019

ACCRA: Sixteen people were killed in an accident at a gold mining site in northern Ghana, a local official said on Thursday, prompting the authorities to launch an investigation.

The accident happened in the Talensi area of the Upper East region early on Wednesday near a site operated by China´s Shaanxi Mining Company Limited. The exact circumstances were not immediately clear.

"The death toll is 16," local government leader Christopher Boatbil told AFP, adding that management of a local mining firm had also been arrested. "The regional security council has come to join the district security council and we are going to the community to interact with the people and get a lot of information.

