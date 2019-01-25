Israel charges Jewish teen with Palestinian’s killing

JERUSALEM: Israeli prosecutors on Thursday charged a Jewish 16-year-old with manslaughter after he allegedly threw a stone at a car in the occupied West Bank and killed a Palestinian woman.

Prosecutors announced the indictment for the October incident in a statement, alleging the unnamed suspect threw the stone in an anti-Arab attack "as part of an act of terror". He was also charged with stone-throwing and intentional sabotage of a vehicle, both "under terrorist circumstances".

Aisha Rabi, 48, died after the stone smashed through the windshield of the car she was travelling in with her husband and nine-year-old daughter in the West Bank on October 12. The mother of nine was struck on the head and died later at a hospital in the city of Nablus. The stone weighed about two kilogrammes (4.4 pounds), according to prosecutors.

Her husband managed to continue driving and make it to a Palestinian clinic, prosecutors said. Israeli authorities arrested the suspect on December 30. Four other suspects arrested as part of the investigation have been released to house arrest.

The five were students at the Pri Haaretz religious seminary in the Rechelim settlement in the West Bank. Israeli media have reported that evidence against the teenager includes his DNA found on the stone.

Aisha Rabi´s husband Yacoub said he had no faith in Israeli justice and wanted a hearing in an international court. "The Israeli police and intelligence both know who hit us leading to my wife´s death but they charged one person only." "When they hit our car with stones they were more than four people," he told AFP. "I want all those who killed my wife to be tried in an international court."