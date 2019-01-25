close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
MD
Monitoring Desk
January 25, 2019

PTI MPA shot in Karachi

National

KARACHI: PTI’s MPA Ramaza Ghanchi was shot and injured in Ghaas Mandi area of Liyari late Thursday night. Talking to Geo News, Karachi PTI President Khurram Sher Zaman confirmed that Ghanch who was elected to the Sindh Assembly from PS 109 received a bullet in his leg. His condition was stated stable at hospital. A police officer said the MPA and a timber market official Salman Soomro developed a dispute over a water line. It was alleged Soomro’s son fired at the MPA. Soomro and his son have been arrested.

