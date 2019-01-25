close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

Two women shot, injured in Defence

National

Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

LAHORE: Two women were shot, injured at their home by some unidentified culprits in the Defence-A police limits Thursday night. The victims have been identified as Komal and Javeria. Police reached the crime scene and collected forensic evidence. The victims were shifted to a hospital and further investigation is under way.

