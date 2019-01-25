Widow protests

TOBA TEK SINGH: A widow and her two daughters staged a demonstration against a patwari and others for allegedly attempting to occupy their house at Hadda Roori Colony. Widow Sakina Bibi said that she had purchased a house from its owner four years ago but now the patwari and the Revenue Department had declared her a grabber. The man from whom she had purchased the house was attempting to resell it in connivance with the Revenue Department officials. She demanded the DC to order an inquiry and address her complaint.

HOUSE BURGLED: Six dacoits looted a house at Chak 297/JB, Gojra. Aqib said six outlaws barged into their house and made the entire family members hostage at gunpoint. Later, they looted cash, gold jewellery, clothes and mobile phones.