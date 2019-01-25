Two die on road

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

FAISALABAD: Two people died in separate road accidents on Thursday. M Sadiq of Samundri was standing at a bus stop when a rickshaw hit him, leaving him dead on the spot. The rickshaw driver could not see him owing to fog. Abdur Rashid of Rehmania Town sustained critical injuries when a van hit him. He died on way to a hospital.
