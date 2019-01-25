close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

Two die on road

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

FAISALABAD: Two people died in separate road accidents on Thursday. M Sadiq of Samundri was standing at a bus stop when a rickshaw hit him, leaving him dead on the spot. The rickshaw driver could not see him owing to fog. Abdur Rashid of Rehmania Town sustained critical injuries when a van hit him. He died on way to a hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan