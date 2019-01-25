Six of a family sustains burn injuries

TOBA TEK SINGH: Six members of a family suffered serious burn injuries when a fire broke out at their house due to gas leakage on late Wednesday night at Mohallah Peer Shah Wala, Kamalia. Ali Abbas, his wife Kiran, two minor daughters Muskan and Zainab and as many sons Qasim and Ali Asghar were severely injured. All were admitted to Kamalia THQ hospital.

SUCCUMBS TO INJURIES: A motorcycle rickshaw driver succumbed to injuries on Wednesday night at Allied Hospital, Faisalabad. He was injured by the firing of dacoits on Monday at Gojra when he did not stop on their interception. Victim Faryad Masih of Chak 288/JB was going on a link road near Chak 372/JB when dacoits intercepted him. Seriously injured Faryad was referred by Gojra THQ hospital doctors to Allied Hospital where he expired on Wednesday.

case registered: Nawan Lahore police Thursday registered a case of theft of Parco oil. Parco's officer Shahzad Khalid told police that in Chak 333/JB diesel of Parco was being stolen by gang members through oil tankers by creating a hole in the underground pipeline situated near a wall of a structure owned by Mazhar Sadiq and Mazhar Iqbal Saliana. Attaullah, the DPO’s spokesman, told reporters that a police team was constituted to arrest the oil thieves and the team had detained some suspects.

OPEN COURT: DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar Thursday said coordination would be enhanced between the police of Toba and Khanewal districts to nab criminals who disappeared in Khanewal after committing crimes in Toba district or vice versa. Addressing an open court at Head Sindhnai, he assured the complainants of both districts that efforts would be made to control the thefts and robberies in their areas by joint efforts of police of both districts.