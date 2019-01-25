PIC team wants larger board to manage Nawaz’s health matters

LAHORE: A medical board of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Lahore, has recommended formation of a larger special medical board for further management of former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, whose medical investigations point prognosis for angina.

The PIC medical board, after evaluation, observed “Moderate Inferolateral Partially Reversible Perfusion Defect on Thallium Scan.

“The heart condition translates into lack of blood supply to a portion of heart, which makes it a definite cause of angina and needs urgent treatment,” said Dr Adnan Khan, personal physician of Nawaz Sharif through a tweet on Thursday.

Earlier, a three-member medical board of the PIC comprising Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Hameed and two members -- Associate Professor Dr Sajjad Ahmad and Assistant Professor Dr Hamid Khalil, which had earlier recommended the tests after medical checkup of the patient in Central Jail on Jan 16, 2019, revealed, “After evaluation of TROP-I report and Lab investigations, Echocardiography & Stress Thallium Scan tests were done on Jan 22, 2019. Echocardiography report showed good Biventricular Systolic function. He also had Myocardial Perfusion Scan on the same day and it showed Moderate Inferolateral Partially Reversible Perfusion defect.

In view of his multiple coronary interventions/ procedures in past (as history/documents provided by personal cardiologist on Jan 22, 2019) and current cardiac investigations, the Board recommended to continue previous medical treatment and risk factor modification. It also recommended constituting a larger special medical board to plan further management comprising senior cardiologists including clinical electro-physiologist from Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC), Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC), Rawalpindi, and Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Lahore. While commenting on the medical board’s report, Dr Adnan Khan said the medical supervision provided is suboptimal and the medical board has even recommended hospitalization, which was conveniently either ignored or turned a blind eye to. “Nawaz Sharif requires aggressive medical management and his health concerns merit in-hospital care,” he emphasised.

On Wednesday when reports of a heart attack were making rounds, he said, we desperately tried to get access but were not allowed. “Neither Nawaz Sharif’s family nor I, as his personal physician, could visit or contact him in the hour of need.” Nawaz Sharif, who is serving seven-year imprisonment in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case in Kot Lakhpat Jail, was brought to the PIC on Jan 22, 2019 and shifted back to jail on the same day. Nawaz Sharif, 69, is a chronic patient of diabetes mellitus and hypertension. He also suffers kidney ailment as well as Ischemic heart disease. He already had undergone bypass surgery as well. Nawaz Sharif’s family and his party workers also raised concern about his deteriorating health and demanded advanced treatment in hospital.

Earlier, a second four-member medical board of Allama Iqbal Medical College/ Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, (AIMC/JHL) comprising AIMC Principal Prof Dr Arif Tajammul (Chairman), Prof Dr Tanveerul Islam, Prof Dr Aamir Nadeem and Prof Dr Shafiq Cheema had also examined Nawaz Sharif in jail last week. In its report, the Board recommended in its report diagnostic tests and some changes to his medicines to control blood pressure and diabetes. “Nawaz Sharif needs immediate hospitalization so that optimal management and cardiac assessment can be initiated,” the Board recommended while dilating upon his medical condition that needs optimal management. When this correspondent tried to contact the PIC head Prof Dr Nadeem Hayat Malik, his phone was constantly found switched off.