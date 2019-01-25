NAB initiates probe into fake bank accounts scam

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated probe into the fake bank accounts scam by forming four investigation teams. According to the sources, the NAB officials from Karachi, Sukkur and Quetta have been included in the combined investigation teams to probe the fake bank accounts scam which include former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah besides Omni Group and Hussain Lawai. The sources said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) headed by Ehsan Sadiq briefed NAB officials regarding the investigation process and provided important documents obtained by the JIT so far. NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal formed the Combined Investigation Team of the NAB headed by Rawalpindi NAB Director General Irfan Mangi to probe the long-running fake bank accounts case. The NAB chairman would directly supervise the proceedings of CIT.