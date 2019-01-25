close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

NAB initiates probe into fake bank accounts scam

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated probe into the fake bank accounts scam by forming four investigation teams. According to the sources, the NAB officials from Karachi, Sukkur and Quetta have been included in the combined investigation teams to probe the fake bank accounts scam which include former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah besides Omni Group and Hussain Lawai. The sources said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) headed by Ehsan Sadiq briefed NAB officials regarding the investigation process and provided important documents obtained by the JIT so far. NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal formed the Combined Investigation Team of the NAB headed by Rawalpindi NAB Director General Irfan Mangi to probe the long-running fake bank accounts case. The NAB chairman would directly supervise the proceedings of CIT.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story