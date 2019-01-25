Afghan Taliban appoint Baradar head of Qatar-based office

PESHAWAR: The Afghan Taliban on Thursday reshuffled almost the entire leadership and appointed Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar as head of their Qatar-based political office.

The decision to replace Taliban’s chief negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanakzai was made at a time when Stanakzai represented Taliban in four days of peace talks with the United States in Qatar. Though Taliban didn’t confirm, there were rumours that Taliban and US had reached to an agreement about troops withdrawal and an interim set up in Afghanistan.

Source sources privy to the peace talks said US officials had shown willingness to withdraw their troops from Afghanistan but their prime concern was the future of the country. For two days, the sources said US delegation led by Zalmay Khalilzad repeatedly mentioned that Afghanistan could again fall in the hands of militant groups. They are particularly concerned about al-Qaeda and other foreign militants and feared they might again use Afghanistan against US and it’s allies.

Taliban reiterated their commitment saying in 17 years, no foreign militant group was allowed to stage any attack from Afghanistan. Taliban leadership assured that if the issues are resolved through mutual consensus, it would be their responsibility to ensure that no one can use their country against the interests of any other country in the world. They were expected to issue a statement on Thursday but there were reports that both sides decided to continue peace negotiations.Meanwhile, Taliban leadership replaced almost all their shadow governors, commanders and heads of different commission. In an interesting development, Taliban replaced their chief negotiator and appointed Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in his place.

It is very unlikely that Taliban give important responsibility to some freed from jail. Mulla Baradar was deputy to the Taliban founding chief, late Mulla Mohammad Omar, when captured by the Pakistani security authorities from Karachi in 2010. A few other low-ranking Taliban members were also held along with him at the time.

There were also reports that the US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and some other high-ranking Americans had approached Pakistani authorities to seek release of Mulla Baradar. They hoped Mulla Baradar would use his influence on Taliban to find an amicable solution to the Afghan conflict through negotiations. Taliban in a statement the “Islamic Emirates executive’s decision made appointments and changes in Emirates commissions.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Bradar as deputy head of (Amirul Momineen) and head of political office, Maulvi Noor Mohammad Saqib, education and training commission head, now appointed as head of Darul Afta (religious decrees), Maulvi Abdul Kabir appointed as head of religious affairs and recruitment commission.Mullah Abdul Manan Umari, head of religious affairs and recruitment now appointed as civilian casualties and complaints commission, while Maulvi Sakhaullah, deputy head of courts, now appointed as head of education and training commission.Mullah Mohammad Yunus Akhundzada, head of regional military commission, now appointed as head of NGOs, companies control and regularity commission.

Abdul Jabar head of NGOs, companies control and regularity commission, now appointed as head of body border commission.Haji Idrees appointed as head of regional finance and administrative, Mullah Abdul Haq Akhund head of civilian casualties and complaints commission, now appointed as head of health commission, Mullah Faizullah Akhund appointed as regional deputy head of health commission, Maulvi Mohammad Yusuf, ministry of heath commission, now appointed as deputy head of religious affairs, Mullah Mohammad Naeem Akhund (Haji Gul Mohammad) head of central military commission, now appointed as deputy head of borders commission.Mullah Habib Fazli, appointed as deputy Head of prisoners affairs.