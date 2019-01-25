FBR, FIA asked not to harass those who got amnesty

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to the FBR and FIA that all those businessmen who availed of tax amnesty scheme and completed all codal formalities will not be harassed.

According to official communication, a copy of which is available with The News here on Thursday, the directives were issued by the PM to this effect. “Businessmen who availed income tax amnesty scheme and completed all codal formalities will not be harassed by the FBR or FIA,” the official communication states. The sources said that there were complaints that the FBR’s large taxpayers’ units (LTUs) and regional taxpayers’ units (RTUs) were issuing tax notices to those who had availed the last tax amnesty scheme.