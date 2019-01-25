‘Talented young players true asset’

LAHORE: The U-16 coaching camp entered in final phase with dozens of young players took part in hectic training at athletics, hockey and volleyball camps at Lahore, Gojra and Sialkot respectively on Thursday.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, said on Thursday, 7-Game U-16 Coaching Camps will provide much needed back-up sports strength to our sports teams. “Our expert coaches imparted top level training to young players. They also focused on the diet, physical and mental fitness of young athletes during the camps,” he added.

He further said SBP provided best facilities to all participants during the U-16 Coaching Camps at all venues. “We will also extend similar amenities in the next phase of SBP’s 7-Game U-16 Coaching Camps”. he maintained.