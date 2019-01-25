close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

‘Talented young players true asset’

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

LAHORE: The U-16 coaching camp entered in final phase with dozens of young players took part in hectic training at athletics, hockey and volleyball camps at Lahore, Gojra and Sialkot respectively on Thursday.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, said on Thursday, 7-Game U-16 Coaching Camps will provide much needed back-up sports strength to our sports teams. “Our expert coaches imparted top level training to young players. They also focused on the diet, physical and mental fitness of young athletes during the camps,” he added.

He further said SBP provided best facilities to all participants during the U-16 Coaching Camps at all venues. “We will also extend similar amenities in the next phase of SBP’s 7-Game U-16 Coaching Camps”. he maintained.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports