AJK in control of QAT G-II match

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Naved Malik hammered century (112) as AJK took firm grip on the rain-marred three-day Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II match against Bahawalpur at the Mirpur (AJK) Stadium Thursday.
Naved struck 13 fours during his 196-ball knock. Usman Maroof (86) also played well. AJK then reduced Bahawalpur Region to 76 for 6 with Shadad Majeed (3-28) being the pick of bowlers.
Scores: Mirpur Stadium AJK: AJK Region first innings 343-5 in 83 overs (Naved Malik 121, Usman Maroof 86, Zohaib Bukhari 45, Attaullah 1-38, Kaleem Ullah 1-45) Bahawalpur Region first innings 76-6 in 42 overs (Zeeshanul Haq 25*, Shadad Majeed 3-28, Zohaib Bukhari 2-10)
At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: Hyderabad Region 272 all out in 79.1 overs (Azeem Ghumman 100, M Sulaman 51, Bilawal Bhatti 4-55, Mansoor Amjad 2-40, Raza Hasan 2-57) Sialkot Region 198-7 in 62 overs (Ayaz Tasawar 52 not out, Abdullah Shafiq 45, Asif Mahmood 4-25).
At NBP Stadium Karachi: D.M. Jamali Region 215 all out in 75 overs (Abid Ali 62, Dawood Khan 57 not out, Fawad Malook 4-49, M Bilal 2-36) and 97-6 in 31 overs (Shahbaz Ali 26, Aqib Khan 3-42, Himayat Ali 2-20) Abbottabad Region 343-5 in 83 overs (Aitizaz Habib 107 not out, Adnan Raees 84, Niamat Ullah 58*, Sajjad Ali 49, Talib Hussain 3-94)
At UBL Stadium Karachi: Quetta first innings 91 all out in 35.2 overs(Bismillah Khan 59, M Asghar 5-32, Ashiq Ali 4-11) and 66 all out in 29.3 overs (M Ilyas 36*, Ghulam Mudassar 5-17, Fawad Alam 2-12, M Asghar 2-21) Karachi Region B first innings 411-6 in 83 overs (Saud Shakeel 108, Hassan Mohsin 82, Asif Zakir 81, Rameez Aziz 62, Aziz Ulllah 3-83, M Jawed 2-118). Result: Karachi Region won by an innings & 252 runs.
ISLAMABAD: Naved Malik hammered century (112) as AJK took firm grip on the rain-marred three-day Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II match against Bahawalpur at the Mirpur (AJK) Stadium Thursday.
Naved struck 13 fours during his 196-ball knock. Usman Maroof (86) also played well. AJK then reduced Bahawalpur Region to 76 for 6 with Shadad Majeed (3-28) being the pick of bowlers.
Scores: Mirpur Stadium AJK: AJK Region first innings 343-5 in 83 overs (Naved Malik 121, Usman Maroof 86, Zohaib Bukhari 45, Attaullah 1-38, Kaleem Ullah 1-45) Bahawalpur Region first innings 76-6 in 42 overs (Zeeshanul Haq 25*, Shadad Majeed 3-28, Zohaib Bukhari 2-10)
At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: Hyderabad Region 272 all out in 79.1 overs (Azeem Ghumman 100, M Sulaman 51, Bilawal Bhatti 4-55, Mansoor Amjad 2-40, Raza Hasan 2-57) Sialkot Region 198-7 in 62 overs (Ayaz Tasawar 52 not out, Abdullah Shafiq 45, Asif Mahmood 4-25).
At NBP Stadium Karachi: D.M. Jamali Region 215 all out in 75 overs (Abid Ali 62, Dawood Khan 57 not out, Fawad Malook 4-49, M Bilal 2-36) and 97-6 in 31 overs (Shahbaz Ali 26, Aqib Khan 3-42, Himayat Ali 2-20) Abbottabad Region 343-5 in 83 overs (Aitizaz Habib 107 not out, Adnan Raees 84, Niamat Ullah 58*, Sajjad Ali 49, Talib Hussain 3-94)
At UBL Stadium Karachi: Quetta first innings 91 all out in 35.2 overs(Bismillah Khan 59, M Asghar 5-32, Ashiq Ali 4-11) and 66 all out in 29.3 overs (M Ilyas 36*, Ghulam Mudassar 5-17, Fawad Alam 2-12, M Asghar 2-21) Karachi Region B first innings 411-6 in 83 overs (Saud Shakeel 108, Hassan Mohsin 82, Asif Zakir 81, Rameez Aziz 62, Aziz Ulllah 3-83, M Jawed 2-118). Result: Karachi Region won by an innings & 252 runs.