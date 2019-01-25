AJK in control of QAT G-II match

ISLAMABAD: Naved Malik hammered century (112) as AJK took firm grip on the rain-marred three-day Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II match against Bahawalpur at the Mirpur (AJK) Stadium Thursday.

Naved struck 13 fours during his 196-ball knock. Usman Maroof (86) also played well. AJK then reduced Bahawalpur Region to 76 for 6 with Shadad Majeed (3-28) being the pick of bowlers.

Scores: Mirpur Stadium AJK: AJK Region first innings 343-5 in 83 overs (Naved Malik 121, Usman Maroof 86, Zohaib Bukhari 45, Attaullah 1-38, Kaleem Ullah 1-45) Bahawalpur Region first innings 76-6 in 42 overs (Zeeshanul Haq 25*, Shadad Majeed 3-28, Zohaib Bukhari 2-10)

At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: Hyderabad Region 272 all out in 79.1 overs (Azeem Ghumman 100, M Sulaman 51, Bilawal Bhatti 4-55, Mansoor Amjad 2-40, Raza Hasan 2-57) Sialkot Region 198-7 in 62 overs (Ayaz Tasawar 52 not out, Abdullah Shafiq 45, Asif Mahmood 4-25).

At NBP Stadium Karachi: D.M. Jamali Region 215 all out in 75 overs (Abid Ali 62, Dawood Khan 57 not out, Fawad Malook 4-49, M Bilal 2-36) and 97-6 in 31 overs (Shahbaz Ali 26, Aqib Khan 3-42, Himayat Ali 2-20) Abbottabad Region 343-5 in 83 overs (Aitizaz Habib 107 not out, Adnan Raees 84, Niamat Ullah 58*, Sajjad Ali 49, Talib Hussain 3-94)

At UBL Stadium Karachi: Quetta first innings 91 all out in 35.2 overs(Bismillah Khan 59, M Asghar 5-32, Ashiq Ali 4-11) and 66 all out in 29.3 overs (M Ilyas 36*, Ghulam Mudassar 5-17, Fawad Alam 2-12, M Asghar 2-21) Karachi Region B first innings 411-6 in 83 overs (Saud Shakeel 108, Hassan Mohsin 82, Asif Zakir 81, Rameez Aziz 62, Aziz Ulllah 3-83, M Jawed 2-118). Result: Karachi Region won by an innings & 252 runs.