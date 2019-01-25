Neymar suffers fresh injury in PSG win

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain talisman Neymar has suffered a fresh injury to his right metatarsal, the club said Thursday, marring the holders’ advance to the last 16 of the French Cup with a 2-0 win over Strasbourg.

A fractured metatarsal curtailed the Brazilian’s last season, and the recurrence comes just three weeks ahead of the first leg of PSG’s crunch Champions League clash against Manchester United. The severity of the new injury is not yet known, although Neymar was able to walk off the field unsupported.

Neymar initially tried to continue playing. But he covered his eyes — in tears, according to witnesses — as he was forced off to be replaced by Moussa Diaby just after the hour mark. His early departure was a worrying moment for PSG, with the world’s most expensive player having missed the final three months of last season after breaking the same bone. Each season PSG, which dominates France’s domestic league, is judged according to its Champions League results.

The PSG coach was also unhappy with suggestions from the Strasbourg players and coach that Neymar had provoked the injury by winding up his opponents. Neymar’s compatriot and PSG teammate Dani Alves claimed that the referee was too passive, urging officials to “protect these kinds of players, because they’re the ones who make people pay to come to the stadium”.

Edinson Cavani and Angel di Maria got the goals on a bitterly cold night at the Parc des Princes.

Tuchel had left out the ill Kylian Mbappe for this game, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting handed a rare start in place of the superstar France forward. The Cameroon international set up Cavani for the fourth-minute opener, before Di Maria — who had earlier hit the post — finished into the roof of the net 10 minutes from time as PSG stay on track to win the French Cup for the fifth season running.