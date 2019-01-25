Third Pak-SA ODI today

CENTURION: It’s disappointing that a competitive series has been thrown into focus for non-cricketing reasons, but there is little doubt Sarfraz Ahmed’s controversial taunt will hang over Friday’s proceedings like a dark, grey cloud.

With match referee Ranjan Madugalle having spoken to the Pakistan captain as the ICC investigates whether Sarfraz’s comments were racist in nature, a series that has so far been played in great spirit could see its tetchiest encounter yet in Centurion.

As far as cricketing matters go, South Africa will be buoyed by an excellent win under trying circumstances in Durban, and reinforced by a pair of first-choice players, Quinton de Kock and Dale Steyn, returning to the ODI squad. De Kock will look to continue the form that saw him top the run charts in the Test series, while Steyn, on the quicker surface at Supersport Park, will seek an explosive start to a year in which he will look to cap a glittering career with a World Cup winners’ medal.

Both teams have cracks ripe for exploiting. The second ODI contained plenty of drama, but barely concealed beneath that was the fact that both teams have plenty of work to do before considering themselves ready for the World Cup. South Africa appeared shaky chasing down a fairly straightforward target, and it required significant fortune early in that sixth-wicket partnership between Andile Phehlukwayo and Rassie van der Dussen to ensure the hosts did not go 2-0 down.

Pakistan had their No. 10 to thank for the game even being mildly competitive, their reduction to 112 for 8 the result of a continued failure to cope with the short ball. Even their supposed strength - an ability to play spin - was shown up by Tabraiz Shamsi, who did a wonderful job standing in for Imran Tahir, laying waste to the lower middle order. In Centurion, the quicker South African bowlers could be even more of a handful for Pakistan’s top order.

Squads: South Africa (probables): Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (capt), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks.

Pakistan (probables): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman/Shan Masood, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk),Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi.