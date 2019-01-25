close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
Agencies
January 25, 2019

Mandhana ton helps India women thrash NZ

Sports

A
Agencies
January 25, 2019

NAPIER: India spun New Zealand out for 192 and Smriti Mandhana helped chase it down with great authority, scoring her fourth ODI century along the way in the first ODI here on Thursday.

Her innings, which was typically free-flowing, included nine fours and three sixes and wrapped up the game with nine wickets and 17 overs to spare. The match-changing contributions, though, came from India’s bowlers. Their decision to field seemed to be backfiring with New Zealand’s openers putting on a fifty-run partnership. But in the 14th over, Deepti Sharma ran Sophie Devine out and also took care of her partner Suzie Bates as the score slipped from 61 for 0 to 70 for 3.

Brief scores: New Zealand women 192 (Bates 36, Bisht 3-32, Poonam 3-42, Deepti 2-27). India women 193 for 1 (Mandhana 105, Rodrigues 81*).

