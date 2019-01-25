Russell, Vince and Smith added to PSL-4

LAHORE: The star-studded player roster of HBL Pakistan Super League 2019 received a further boost with the addition of the West Indies T20 star trio of Andre Russell, Dwayne Smith and Andre Fletcher, in-form England top-order batsman James Vince, and South Africa’s duo of Hardus Viljeon and David Wise at the Replacement Player Draft took place here on Thursday.

Russell, the champion all-rounder, was picked by Multan Sultans as a replacement for an injured Australia batsman Steve Smith. Russell had played for Islamabad United in 2018 and will be available for the first seven matches in the UAE before returning to the Caribbean.

The Sultans also scooped England batsman James Vince to replace his fellow countryman Joe Denly, who will be on national duty in the West Indies. Vince has amassed 4,166 runs in 161 T20 matches at an average of 29.75.

He will look to replicate the form that saw him score two back-to-back half-centuries for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League in Australia. Quetta Gladiators have snapped up veteran West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Smith as cover for Dwayne Bravo from 14 to 27 February. Smith has played for Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in the previous seasons.

Lahore Qalandars have opted for South Africa’s duo of Hardus Viljoen and David Wiese as cover for Corey Anderson and Carlos Brathwaite. Anderson will arrive late due to his domestic commitments, while Brathwaite is expected to be a part of the squad for the T20 series against England. In addition to the two, AB de Villiers is also available until 10 March.