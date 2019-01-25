Progress made in fight to avoid Tokyo KO: AIBA

LAUSANNE: Amateur boxing’s governing body was upbeat Thursday over the steps it has taken to avoid being potentially kicked out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The AIBA is being investigated by the International Olympic Committee which in November froze preparations for boxing at next year’s Games, warning it could be stripped of the right to run the competition.

Since the IOC launched their investigation the two sides have yet to meet face to face. “There is no meeting planned with the IOC up to now,” AIBA executive director Tom Virgets told AFP.“AIBA is preparing documents to present that will address the additional advances that we have made on every question and area that the IOC has asked us to report on.”He called for hearings conducted by the IOC’s probe to be held in public.“AIBA is transparent, and wants to be an open book. We have nothing to hide!” assured Virgets.