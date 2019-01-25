We have forgiven Sarfraz as he apologised: Faf

CENTURION: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has said his team has forgiven Sarfraz Ahmed for his racially charged on-field taunt during the second ODI in Durban on Tuesday.

“We forgive him because he said sorry,” du Plessis said after South Africa’s training session on Thursday. “He has apologised and taken responsibility for it. It is out of our hands and ICC will have to deal with it now.” Sarfraz was caught on the broadcast stump mics making what seemed to be a racist comment towards allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo during the course of South Africa’s tense chase at Kingsmead. Sarfraz issued a general apology via Twitter the day after the incident, claiming that his comments were “not directed towards anyone in particular.” The ICC has received a report from match referee Ranjan Madugalle and is currently considering the matter.

“When you come to South Africa, you have to be very careful when you make racial comments,” du Plessis said. “I am sure he didn’t mean it like that but he has taken responsibility and we will have to see what the outcome of that is going to be. This is not something that we take lightly as a team, but the fact that he apologised straight away means there is regret on his part.