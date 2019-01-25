Taylor skips tour over security concerns: WI women cricketers to tour Pakistan after 15 years

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the Windies women’s cricket team will play three Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi in the build-up to the ICC Women’s Championship fourth round fixture. The Windies women team thus be coming to Pakistan almost after 15 years.

The Windies women were the last of the non-Asian teams to travel to Pakistan. In March/April 2004, the West Indies played a drawn Test in Pakistan and won a seven-ODI series 5-2. “The three T20Is will be played on January 31, February 1 and at the Southend Club Karachi, following which the two sides will go head to head in three ODIs in Dubai on February 7, 9 and 11. The first ODI will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, while the second and third ODIs will be played at the ICC Academy,” stated a PCB media release. As part of their series preparation, the 2016 ICC Women’s World T20 champions will arrive in Dubai on January 26, before travelling to Karachi on January 30.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan women’s cricket team has already begun preparations for the series by attending a training camp presently in progress in Karachi. Commenting on the tour, Cricket West Indies Chief Executive Officer, Johnny Grave, said: “Following the successful hosting of the Windies’ men’s team in Pakistan in April 2018, we have confirmed to the PCB that our Windies women’s squad will now also play a three-match T20I series in Karachi. This tour is a further major step for our friends at the Pakistan Cricket Board to bring their cricket back home, and we are pleased that our players and support staff have recognized this and supported this venture.” Apart from winning the ICC Women’s World T20 2016 in Kolkata, the West Indies women’s cricket team also reached the semifinals of the same event in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.

Schedule: Jan 31: 1st T20I, Southend Club, Karachi

Feb 1: 2nd T20I, Southend Club, Karachi

Feb 3: 3rd T20I, Southend Club, Karachi

Feb 7: 1st ODI (ICC Women’s Championship), Dubai Int’l Stadium.

Feb 9: 2nd ODI, (ICC Women’s C’ship), ICC Academy Feb 11: 3rd ODI (ICC Women’s C’ship), ICC Academy

AFP adds: West Indies women’s captain Stafanie Taylor will miss her team’s three-match T20 international series in Pakistan which starts later this month over security concerns, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Thursday. But all-rounder Taylor, one of the biggest stars in the women’s game, will only join the squad for the following one-day international series in the United Arab Emirates. “Following the detailed security plan from the PCB and the independent security assessment....Stafanie Taylor has opted out of touring Pakistan,” the CWI confirmed. Merissa Aguillera will take over as skipper from Taylor for the T20s as the West Indies look to bounce back from their semifinal loss on home soil to Australia in World Twenty20 last November.