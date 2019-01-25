close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
AFP
January 25, 2019

South Korean's #MeToo initiator welcomes jailing of man she accused

World

AFP
January 25, 2019

SEOUL: The woman who started South Korea's #MeToo movement said Thursday she hoped other victims will take heart from the jailing of the senior prosecutor she accused of assault. Seo Ji-hyun said she was groped by her superior Ahn Tae-geun at a funeral in 2010, and that he had her transferred from Seoul to a provincial position after she filed an internal complaint, blighting her career. She suffered in silence for years until she went on television last January, a rare public accusation in a still conservative society where female victims of sexual assault are often reluctant to come forward for fear of shaming. It triggered a flood of similar accusations against powerful men in fields ranging from art and literature to politics and religion that grew into a South Korean #MeToo movement. Ahn could not be charged with sexual assault because the one-year statute of limitations had expired, but was convicted of abuse of power on Wednesday and sentenced to two years in prison.

