Fri Jan 25, 2019
REUTERS
January 25, 2019

Modi’s ruling group likely to fall short of parliament majority: poll

World

REUTERS
January 25, 2019

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling coalition will emerge as the largest group in a parliamentary election expected in the next few months but will fall short of a majority required to rule, a new nationwide survey showed on Thursday. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance is forecast to win 233 parliament seats of the 543 at stake, the poll by ABP News-C Voter said, short of the half-way mark of 272. Modi, who swept to power in 2014 with the biggest majority seen in India in decades, is facing public discontent over a lack of jobs and a weak farm economy. No date has yet been announced for the election, which must be held by May.

