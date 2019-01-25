First body pulled from India mine after six weeks

NEW DELHI: Indian search teams recovered the body of a missing "rat-hole" miner Thursday, the first such breakthrough six weeks after 15 men were buried inside the illegal coal pit in the country’s northeast. The corpse was located last week in Meghalaya state where rescuers had been using a remote-controlled vehicle and expert divers to navigate deep inside the flooded mine shaft. "The body was retrieved in a joint operation by the Indian Navy and the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) at 1300 hours (IST) today," rescue official S.K. Singh told AFP from the site.