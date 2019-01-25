Pope warns against Internet ‘disinformation’

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Thursday warned against the "disinformation" and "targeted distortion of facts" to be found on the Internet and social networks’ "manipulation of personal data". The Internet "is a source of knowledge and relationships that were once unthinkable," the Argentine pope said in a message for the World Day of Social Communications. "However... many experts also highlight the risks that threaten the search for, and sharing of, authentic information on a global scale," he said.