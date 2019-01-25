close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
AFP
January 25, 2019

Ukraine sentences ex-leader Yanukovych in absentia for treason

World

KIEV: A Ukrainian court on Thursday found ex-president Viktor Yanukovych guilty of high treason and sentenced him in absentia to 13 years in prison for asking Russia’s Vladimir Putin to send troops to Ukraine. In 2014, Yanukovych was ousted as a result of a bloody uprising after his attempts to quell it failed. He fled the country and asked Putin to send troops to Ukraine to help restore his control over the country. “Yanukovych committed a crime against the foundation of Ukraine’s national security,” judge Vladyslav Devyatko said in Kiev’s Obolon district court. Yanukovych was also found guilty of “complicity in waging an aggressive war against Ukraine,” Devyatko said, adding his prison term would begin “the moment he is detained.” The 68-year-old former Ukrainian president did not attend the trial and is believed to be living in Russia.

