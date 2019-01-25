close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
AFP
January 25, 2019

Kim ‘satisfaction’ over Trump letter

World

AFP
January 25, 2019

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed "great satisfaction" after receiving a letter from US President Donald Trump ahead of a second summit between the two, Pyongyang’s state media reported Thursday.

Kim was handed the letter by a North Korean envoy who met Trump at the White House last week and gave him a missive of his own. Trump’s meeting with Kim Yong Chol came with negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington on the North’s nuclear arsenal deadlocked. After their discussion, Trump said his next summit with the North Korean leader will probably take place near the end of February, without giving an exact date or location.

Kim Jong Un "expressed great satisfaction" after receiving Trump’s "good personal letter", the official Korea Central New Agency reported. It carried a picture of a broadly smiling Kim holding what appeared to be the letter from Trump and sitting in a plush brown leather armchair in his office with Kim Yong Chol.

