US, Russia and China ties ‘dysfunctional’: UN

DAVOS, Switzerland: The world is facing worrying "fragmentation", UN chief Antonio Guterres said Thursday, warning that the relationship between the United States, Russia and China was worryingly out of kilter.

"The relationship between the three most important powers, Russia, the United States and China, has never been as dysfunctional as it is today," the UN secretary-general told the World Economic Forum in Davos. Guterres said the ongoing shift away from a world dominated previously by two Cold War superpowers was creating "a bit of a chaotic situation".

"We no longer live in a bipolar or unipolar world, but we are not yet in a multipolar world," he said. "Power relations (are) becoming unclear," he added, urging countries to work together and support multilateralism.

The United States has been locked in a trade war with China and others that has rocked the financial markets and sparked fears of a slowdown in the global economy. And US relations with Moscow have been hit by allegations of Russian meddling in US politics and a stand-off over the fate of a Cold War-era nuclear weapons treaty.