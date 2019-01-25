AlHuda holds Islamic exhibition

Afshan S Khan

Islamabad: AlHuda International School hosted its 5th AlHuda Islamic Exhibition (AIEx) on January 23 and 24, at its flagship campus, H-11/4 here.

The theme of the exhibition was ‘ON TRACK! Health, Sports & Spirit.’ The special aspect of this exhibition was to portray how Islam emphasises on developing critical thinking skills and appreciates seeking knowledge in order to connect one’s inner-self and physical outcomes with a ‘healthy’ balance of purposeful direction of ‘life’; to explore the secrets of metaphysical dimensions of human mind, affecting every human’s wellbeing; and to keep ourselves on Sirat ul Mustaqqeem, which is “the Ultimate mission for the Salvation of human race”.

The event was graced by President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi. He appreciated the efforts of the students and the staff, and expressed his amazement to observe the way students presented their models and projects with confidence.

Many other dignitaries such as Interior Minister Shehayar Afridi and the senator Faisal Javed also visited the exhibition. Number of schools and educational institutes also visited the venue and were mesmerised by the projects. While visiting the projects and displays of the students, guests appreciated the efforts of the institute on equipping its students with ample knowledge of religion as well as providing them with the opportunity to learn and understand the scientific angle of the world around us.