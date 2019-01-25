close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

Cold spell continues

Lahore

LAHORE: Cold wave continued to prevail in the city here Thursday while Met office predicted the similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Officials said a westerly wave was affecting northern areas of the country. They predicted mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at few places in Gilgit-Baltistan. Dense foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

