Fri Jan 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

Meesha barred from negative remarks against Ali Zafar

Lahore

LAHORE: Additional District and Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmad Thursday ordered singer Meesha Shafi to restrain from passing any negative remarks against singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar. The court issued the orders while hearing a defamation suit filed by actor Ali Zafar against singer Meesha Shafi.

The application to restrain Meesha Shafi from passing any remarks was moved by Advocate Rana Intizar, counsel of Ali Zafar. Ali Zafar had filed a defamation suit worth Rs1 billion against Meesha Shafi on the charges of defaming the singer through allegations of sexual harassment. The counsel of Ali Zafar contended before the court that Meesha Shafi defamed the repute of his client through baseless allegations. He pleaded the court to direct Meesha to apologise from his client along with a fine of Rs1 billion for extending baseless allegations against his client.

Earlier, in her reply to the court, Meesha Shafi had stated that Zafar harassed her on more than two occasions. She said that Zafar harassed her at a private studio and family functions.

